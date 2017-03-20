Come Say “Hi” at Social Media Marketing World

We’ll be at Social Media Marketing World for our second time this year. Last year we had a blast hanging out in San Diego with the 3,500 marketers and small business owners that attended, and we couldn’t be more excited to experience it again. If you’ll be there, please stop by and visit booth 36-37, say “hello,” and let us show you the new Marketing Video Builder that we launched in October.

A lot has happened in the world of video since we last saw you. Last year’s conference was buzzing with talk about how marketers need to be using video. Today, more of you are marketing yourselves with video than ever and we can’t wait to chat with you about how you’re using video and what we can do to help you make even better video content to promote business, your products, and yourselves.

And this year, standing out on social means standing out in the mobile feed. Over 90% of Facebook’s daily users are accessing the social network via mobile. And the launch of Instagram Stories and, most recently, Facebook Messenger Day, have given consumers even more reason to consume video on their mobile devices. So, we hope that you’ll make plans to come learn how our brand new Marketing Video Builder can help you reach those consumers.

Twitter contest for SMMW attendees

Oh! And how could we forget? We’ll be giving away 2 GoPro Cameras! Tweet us (@animoto) your biggest “aha” moment about video marketing with #SMMW17. Two winners will be selected at random.

See you there!