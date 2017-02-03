Share Animoto Videos with Love: How to Use Our Valentine’s Day Email Theme

Making a valentine video for that special someone, a friend, or your family? We want to help you give your message that little extra something, which is why we’ve created a special, limited-edition Valentine’s Day email theme. When you send a video via email, we’ll dress it up with hearts, flowers, and a “Happy Valentine’s Day” message, just like this:

Want to send email your video with this romantic backdrop? It’s easy. Check out the video or read on below to learn how, in a few short steps.

Step 1: Initiate share to email. Once you’ve produced your video, select “Email” under the SHARE options on the right size of the video player page.

Step 2: Fill out all your details. Enter your recipient’s email address, write a message (that’ll appear beneath your video title in the email), and choose a delivery date. Don’t forget to check the box to “Apply a Valentine’s Day theme to your email.”

Step 3: Click SHARE VIDEO to send. You’re good to go!

The Valentine’s Day email theme is only available for a limited time, so use it while it’s hot! We hope you enjoy it.

Note: The video in this article features content created with Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker. Click here to learn more about how to create Valentine’s Day videos with Animoto today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.