Introducing Our New Holiday Style: Season of Joy

The holidays are upon us again, with plenty of excuses for making all sorts of videos to share with family and friends, or with clients. And what better to way to show ‘em off than with our brand spankin’ new holiday video style? Vibrant and cheerful, Season of Joy is a spirited backdrop for all your festive photos.

I used the style to recap my family’s “Ugly Sweater party” (and hey — if it can make ugly sweaters look good, it can make any photo look good!).

How are you planning to use Season of Joy?