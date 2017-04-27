Introducing Reminisce: Our Latest Slideshow Video Style

Just in time for Mother’s Day, we’re excited to share our latest Slideshow Video Builder style with you. It’s called Reminisce and it’s just the thing for capturing those bright, happy memories.

Reminisce is a shimmering style that holds your photos and video clips tight with copper clips and marbled notebooks. We hope you’ll enjoy using it to share your favorite moments with friends and family.

If you’ve made a video with Reminisce that you love, we’d love to see it! Share it with us here in the comments or share it on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtag #MyAnimoto. We’ll reshare our faves!