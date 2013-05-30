New video styles: Quantum Leap & Super 8

We have added two new awesome styles today, “Super 8” and “Quantum Leap.”

“Super 8” is an ode to the handheld cameras that made auteurs and the nostalgic capable of creating film.

“Quantum Leap” is a trippy new style that is great for recapping summer concerts, parties and events.

Super 8

Check out the example below I made for my sister using old photos and a few choice words.

Quantum Leap

Here’s an example of this style that tells the tale of gal pals enjoying music, sun and good company while at Coachella.

You can get started creating your own video with these styles today. They’re available for Lite, Plus and Pro customers.