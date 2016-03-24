5 Most Popular Animoto Styles for Photography

When you’re looking to create a mood for your slideshows and marketing videos, the right Animoto style can help craft the look and feel that’ll make the biggest impact. We wondered which of our 100 Animoto video styles were the most popular with photographers. Check out our five top styles for photography videos (plus one brand new style) in the video roundup below. We hope you’re inspired to try one!

Animoto Original

Our original style, this classic is time-tested and user-approved for all occasions.

Make a video with Animoto Original.

Documentary

Acclaimed photographer Jared Platt worked with us to create a simple yet engrossing video style that puts the emphasis on your imagery.

Make a video with Documentary.

Runway

Co-designed with leading fashion photographer Lindsay Adler, this dynamic style offers cutting edge transitions for extra drama and flair.

Make a video with Runway.

Simply Stated

Co-designed with newborn photographer Ana Brandt, Simply Stated is sweet and soft, bringing a glimmering backdrop to your images.

Make a video with Simply Stated.

Modern Minimalist

This style features the sleek sophistication of Design Aglow’s Modern Minimalist line of studio branding products.

Make a video with Modern Minimalist.

NEW: Soft Focus

Draped in a subdued light, this airy style radiates romance, grace, and timeless sophistication.

Make a video with Soft Focus.