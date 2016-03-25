5 Most Popular Animoto Styles for Home Movies

With 100 different video styles to choose from, you could make one video every week for a year and still have plenty of styles left to try. We’ve got to hand it to our awesome motion designers, who are constantly coming up with new styles, from holiday-specific ones to those that can be used for just about any occasion. Today, we’ve rounded up the 5 most popular video styles for home movies and family videos (plus one new one). Check ‘em out:
Wooden borders of various shapes and sizes beautifully frame your images in this earthy style.
Your photos and video clips take on a sleek, ultramodern edge in this futuristic style.
Luscious rose petals grace the screen in this beautiful style, while twinkling lights usher in romance.
Make a video with Coming Up Roses.
Acclaimed photographer Jared Platt worked with us to create a simple yet engrossing video style that puts the emphasis on your imagery. This Premium style is customizable.
Make a video with Documentary.
Splashes of ink dot the background of this vivid style, creating a colorful kaleidoscope effect.
A vintage filter lends a dreamy quality to this ethereal style, making it an ideal backdrop for the special memories you want to revisit.
Making a video for someone’s birthday? Check out our most popular style for birthdays, One Year Wiser.
Tags:
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.