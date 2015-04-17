New Video Style: Timeless

Animoto’s new style, Timeless, is a simple, elegant style for your photos that can showcase two vertical images at once. This style has a classic design that fills the frame and adds interest and impact without any cropping. Co-designed by photographer and Fstoppers co-founder Lee Morris, Timeless comes in two color options — black and white. Take a look:
Need music to match your Timeless video? Try some of the newly added selections from our music library.
Timeless is available exclusively with a Pro account. Don’t have one yet? You can create a video with Timeless for free with our Pro trial.
