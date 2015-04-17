New Video Style: Timeless

Animoto’s new style, Timeless, is a simple, elegant style for your photos that can showcase two vertical images at once. This style has a classic design that fills the frame and adds interest and impact without any cropping. Co-designed by photographer and Fstoppers co-founder Lee Morris, Timeless comes in two color options — black and white. Take a look:

Need music to match your Timeless video? Try some of the newly added selections from our music library.

Sunrise by Alice Hive

This Is Your Song (Instrumental) by Closer By One

Someday by Roy Ashen

Finding Home (Instrumental) by Mindy Gledhill

Timeless is available exclusively with a Pro account. Don’t have one yet? You can create a video with Timeless for free with our Pro trial.