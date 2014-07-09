New Video Style: Slide

It’s simplicity at its best in this crisp style. Slide, where your images take up the full screen and demand full attention.
Take a look at this video made using the new style then hop over to Animoto on Facebook to tell us what you think!
Need some help picking a song for your video made with the new Slide style? Give these tunes from our song selector a try. We think they’re a perfect fit!
Create your Slide video today or try one of our other great video styles.
