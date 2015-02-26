New Video Style: Runway

When Animoto wanted an edgy new style, we went to internationally-acclaimed fashion photographer, Lindsay Adler. The style she co-designed, Runway, has a sleek, contemporary energy that makes fashion photos pop.

If you’re looking for music to match your Runway video, try some of Lindsay Adler’s favorite Triple Scoop Music songs, available in our music library.

Insomniac (Instrumental) by Nard Berings

Backlash (Instrumental) by Shotgun Radio

Danger Zone (Instrumental) by Atlantica

Run (Instrumental) by Roy Ashen

Runway is available exclusively with a Pro account. Don’t have a Pro account yet? You can create a video with Runway for free with our Pro trial.