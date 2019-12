This delicate new style called Lullaby, with its subtle patterned background, provides the ideal backdrop for your bundle of joy. The best part? You choose the color: green, blue or pink!

Watch this adorable birth announcement video created using the new style.

If you are looking for the perfect song for your Lullaby video try these picks from our song selector.

Mother’s Day Waltz by David Hoffner

Making Memories by Steve Fawcett

A Little Skip by Brian Wayy

Bright Spark by Paul Miro

Nocturne No. 2 in E Flat Major by Chopin

Create your Lullaby video today or try one of our other video styles.