A frosty blue sets an elegant backdrop for all your winter memories and holiday gatherings.

Music can bring a new life to your video. Consider these songs when creating your Blue Frost video.

Celebration by Robert J Walsh

Jolly Old St Nicholas Jingle Bells by Bill Cunliffe

Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy by Philharmonia Cassovia

Quiet God (Instrumental) by Dan Sheridan

