Like the light reflecting off the angles of a precious gem, your images unfold in an elegant pattern in this ethereal style called Amethyst.

Check out this fashionable Outfit of the Day video created using the new style.

If you are looking for the perfect song for your Amethyst video try these picks from our song selector.

Bright Star by Ashley Collins, Emmanuel North

Keep You Kimi by Hird

Sea Of Colours (Instrumental) by Chris Lewis

Hot In The Club by Jez Poole, Paul Emanuel, Ray Flowers

Love Your Life by Ashley Collins, Emmanuel North

Create your Amethyst video today or try one of our other video styles.