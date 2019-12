We have released two new video styles here at Animoto that are great for summer, Globetrotter and Senior Year.

Globetrotter is a fun, travel-inspired style.

It will make you want to turn your photos and video clips into something fantastic. Check it out below.

Senior Year is a style we co-designed with Portrait Photographer, Sarah Petty.

It’s great for female senior portrait sessions and is a pro-exclusive style.

