We launched two new pro-exclusive video styles with wedding photographer and Fstoppers.com co-founder, Lee Morris.

These new styles showcase the images simply and beautifully, with the emphasis on the photographs. Video clips are presented full-frame.

We have two variations of this style – Classic Black and Classic White.

Check out the video styles below (which we exported to Vimeo).

These styles are a continuation of the photographer-designed styles we released earlier in the year with famed photographers Tamara Lackey, Vicki Taufer, and Vanessa Joy & Rob Adams.

