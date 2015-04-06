New Video Style: Monochrome

Award-winning travel photographer and Animoto employee Sally Sargood loves black and white photography. So when she was asked to co-design a style, she developed Monochrome, which converts all your photos and video clips to black and white. Monochrome is a good fit for photographers who do same-day slideshows for weddings or other events, since it cuts down on time spent color correcting. And even when there’s no rush, Monochrome brings an elegant, refined quality to any video.

If you’re looking for music to match your Monochrome video, try some classical selections from our music library, which work well with the sophistication of black and white.

For Rain by Dax Johnson

Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Minor Air by Bach

Coquetry by McKenzie Stubbert

Canon in D by Nicholas Pesci

Monochrome is available exclusively with a Pro account. Don’t have one yet? You can create a video with Monochrome for free with our Pro trial.