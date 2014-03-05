Three New Video Styles from Three Pro Photographers

You don’t shoot just one type of photography, so we didn’t want to design just one new video style.

This week, we’re excited to bring you three new styles co-created by our motion designers, plus some of the most talented photographers we know.

These photographers have diverse interests, but all three of their styles have something in common: they make great additions to the Style Selector!

Say hello to…

Acclaimed photographer Jared Platt worked with us to create this simple yet engrossing style that puts the emphasis on your imagery:

Co-designed with newborn baby photographer Kelly Brown, this style gracefully showcases your photos and video clips.

Boudoir photographer Jen Rozenbaum helped us design this stylish and sophisticated video style. Keep an eye out for the beautiful typography!

This brings the total number of video styles co-designed by photographers to nine! Pro subscribers can try out Documentary, Grace and Vogue by creating a new video now.