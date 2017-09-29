Introducing Our New Premium Slideshow Style: Mode

For our latest Premium style, our designers took inspiration from the latest trends in magazine layouts. The result, Mode, is an editorial-inspired slideshow style with dynamic transitions and clear, standout text.

Though it was designed with pro photographers in mind, with the unfiltered images and minimal cropping they love, we think it’s a good fit for almost any use, whether you’re showing real estate, displaying your latest collection of products, or sharing memories from a special event.

Take a look at a preview of Mode in the video below, featuring images from 3 Girls Photography, then try it out yourself!

What do you think of Mode? Let us know in the comments below!