Your photos and video clips are precious gifts. Give them the treatment they deserve with our brand new holiday video styles

Today we released our live-action holiday style, Gifting Gifts. We also just a couple weeks ago released our Hanukkah video style, Eight Days of Light.

Check out Gifting Gifts!

If you celebrate Hanukkah, check out Eight Days of Light.

We hope these styles help you share your holiday memories with friends or family, or as a way to recap your year with a holiday video greeting.