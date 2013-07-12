Animoto’s 2013 MYAGI Recap

Every June, we have our “Mid-Year-Animoto-Gathering-In-NYC” or, as we like to call it, MYAGI*NYC.

This is when we bring all our employees to our NYC Headquarters to spend time working together in person, participate in team-building activities, and celebrate all of our accomplishments.

For Animoto’s 6th MYAGI, we gathered in our NYC office space and spent the day listening to inspiring and exciting presentations from various people throughout the company.

It’s extremely valuable to come together as a company and discuss our product. It leaves us with a clear idea of where we’re headed and provides us with details about how to get there.

After the presentations, all that positive energy and company pride made for a great in-house happy hour with dinner, ping pong, dancing and karaoke.

Friday was the day we were able to let loose and enjoy each other’s company.

We split into teams and embarked on our Third Annual Ani-mazing Race, a scavenger hunt that had us performing silly tasks throughout New York City and culminated in each group making an Animoto video of their adventures.

Afterwards we all headed to Chelsea Piers for a beautiful sunset boat cruise on the Hudson River. Once we had seen the Statue of Liberty, sailed under the Brooklyn Bridge, and had enough glasses of champagne, we busted out the glowsticks and and spent the rest of the evening partying down in true Animoto fashion.

Animoto values the concept of “Measure, Learn, Improve.” MYAGI*NYC is a time for us to recognize hard work, evaluate the progress we’ve made so far, and make decisions about moving forward together.

And of course, we recapped this event with an Animoto video!

After MYAGI*NYC, we come back to work more motivated and focused, and we’re already looking forward to the end-of-year celebration, so we can do it all again.

Sound like a good time? Visit our Careers page to learn how you can become part of the team!