Inside Animoto’s Fifth and Best Hackathon Yet

Twice a year Animoto hosts a two-day hackathon we lovingly call Hackimoto. Hackimoto is an internal hackfest where the staff breaks up into teams to innovate and improve on our product.

We don’t limit our hack to just the Engineering crew. Everyone is encouraged to participate! This Hackimoto featured some awesome hacks from Marketing and People Services, lighting a fire under the Engineering peeps and spurring intense competition.

Cash prizes are awarded to the winning teams in three areas: most technically challenging, most useful, and people’s choice. Money is nice but most participate to push the limits and move the company forward to give users a cutting-edge video tool.

New to this year’s Hackimoto – Live Tweeting! Check out the tweets to re-live all of the fun.