Meet Our Team: Lindsay, DevOps Engineer & Drawer of Drawings

Meet Lindsay. She’s a DevOps Engineer here at Animoto. You may recognize her from our April Fools Day #phonobomb video.

As a DevOps Engineer, Lindsay says, “My job is to 1. Make sure the Animoto site is up at all times, and 2. Make sure the developers have the tools they need to make our product cool.” When she’s not working, Lindsay is blowing us away with her amazing drawing skills.

“I’ve been drawing since I was 5, I think,” she says. “At least, that’s when my drawings started to look like not scribbles.” She likes to draw people — realistic portraits and full-body anime. You can check out some of her work in the video below.