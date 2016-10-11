Missed our launch event? Check out the highlights!

Last week, we launched our Marketing Video Builder, a whole new way for Professional and Business customers to use Animoto to create videos designed to stand out on social media. We marked the occasion with a Facebook Live launch event. We laughed, we cried, we blasted confetti out of a cannon, and we unveiled our brand new product.

Missed it? We’ve got you covered with three quick highlight videos. Rather watch (or rewatch!) the full event? Head over to our Facebook page.

The Inspiration

What inspired us to build a brand new video builder? Animoto Head of Product and Co-founder Tom Clifton explains in this short clip that aired during our live event.

The Live Demo

Rewatch as Animoto CTO and Co-founder Stevie Clifton demos our new Marketing Video Builder publicly for the first time.

The Success Studies

And finally, check out a handful of success stories we shared, from customers we invited to test out the new product a little early, including Crate and Barrel, WV Skydivers, Kristina Houser Photography, and Snoice.

Have you tried our Marketing Video Builder yet? We’d love to hear what you think. Leave a comment below or give us a shout on Facebook or Twitter.