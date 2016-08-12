Meet Our Team: Jerome, Acquisition Marketing Manager & Dad

Happy Friday, ladies and gents! We’re here to introduce you to another member of our team. Meet Jerome. As the acquisition marketing manager here at Animoto, Jerome is responsible for managing a variety of marketing channels including paid search, paid social, affiliate marketing, display advertising, video, and mobile.

When he’s not at work, Jerome says, “I enjoy nothing more than spending time with my son, Logan. He always brightens my day when I need it, and even when I think it couldn’t be any brighter. The smiles and laughter you see in this video are what I experience every single day. Logan’s always happy and he makes it easy for me to be a dad!”