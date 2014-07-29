Add Dropbox Pictures to Your Video from the Animoto App

You’ve enjoyed easy importing of your Dropbox-stored photos and videos to Animoto on the desktop but what about when you are making a video on-the-go?

Great news! We’ve brought this fan-favorite feature to our iOS app!

Now, from the Animoto iOS app, you can create videos with photos and video clips from your Dropbox account or from shared Dropbox folders. It’s easy!

Select Dropbox from our current list of photo sources that also includes Camera Roll and Photo Stream, making it easier to pull photos and video clips from even more sources.

Download the Animoto iOS app on iTunes to get started creating a stunning video of all your Dropbox pictures.