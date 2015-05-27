Introducing Refer a Friend

If you enjoy using Animoto and also enjoy free things, we’ve got great news for you. It’s time to spread the love. We’re officially introducing our Refer a Friend program.

Here’s how it works:

Share your personal referral link, which is a unique URL that you can share with your friends and family through any of your social media profiles and email (or a carrier pigeon, if that’s what you’re into).

You’ll receive a free month of Animoto for every new person who signs up for any animoto plan using your unique URL, while they enjoy a free month, too!

The more people who sign up using your link, the longer you get to use Animoto for free.

So grab your personal link and start sharing it with everyone you know: your aunt who takes the cutest pictures of her kids, your friend from college running his own small business, and everyone in between.