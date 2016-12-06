Introducing our New Holiday Style: Merry Memories

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and one with plenty of reasons to share videos with friends, family, or customers. To wrap the season’s greetings up and tie them with a bow, we’ve created a festive new video style, Merry Memories.



Slideshow Video Style: Merry Memories

Merry Memories mixes your photos and video clips with holiday gift boxes and tags to make your video or slideshow feel like a special holiday gift for the recipient. Whether you’re using it to capture special holiday moments or to promote your business, it provides a cheerful frame for all your holiday events.

Have you made a video with Merry Memories already? Let us know what you think in the comments below or share your video with us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. And if you make a holiday video before December 14, 2016, don’t forget to share it with the hashtag #AnimotoForever for the chance to win great prizes. Learn more about the #AnimotoForever Holiday Video Contest.