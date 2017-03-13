Tips for Lighting a Video Shoot with What You Have

If you look back on video clips you’ve shot and asked yourself, “why do my clips always come out so dark,” it may be the area where you’re shooting is darker than you think. Luckily, there are a few simple tricks that’ll help you add or take away light the next time you have a video shoot. Take a look at our video tutorial below, and then read on for more details.
Lighting your own video shoot doesn’t have to be expensive or time-consuming. Just let the sun (or a couple floor lamps) do the work for you. And once you have those video clips saved on your camera or mobile device, share the result with us in the comments below, or reach out on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram to let us know how it went.
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.