How to Choose a Slideshow Video Style Using the Animoto Mobile App

The first step in determining the look of your slideshow video is to find a slideshow video style. The right style adds to the mood of your video and creates an atmosphere for your images. And if you’re creating a slideshow with our iOS or Android app, it’s easy to find the style for you. Take a look at how you can choose a style for your next mobile slideshow video.

How to choose a style on iOS

Choosing a style in iOS app is as easy as 1-2-3. Take a look:

Step 1: Log in to the Animoto app

To get started make sure you’re logged in to the Animoto app on your phone, and tap CREATE VIDEO in the upper-right-hand corner to get started. If you don’t have our app installed, you can download it here.

Step 2: Navigate the Style & Music screen

Once you tap CREATE VIDEO, you’ll be taken to Style & Music screen. You’ll see about a dozen styles you can choose from, including our mobile-exclusive Instagram styles. If you don’t see a style you want, click on the SEE ALL STYLES button.

Step 3: Choosing your style

Once you leave the Style & Music screen, you’ll be able to choose from all the styles available in your plan. Preview a style by selecting the play icon to the left of the style’s name. Then, tap the style you want to select it, and you’re all set! You’ll be taken back to the Style & Music screen, where you can change your song, or continue on to upload photos and video clips for your slideshow.

How to choose a style on Android

On Android devices, choosing a style is a little different but is still quick and easy. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Log in to the Animoto app

To get started make sure you’re logged in to the Animoto app on your phone, and tap the icon with a triangle framed by a square in the upper-right-hand corner to create a new video. If you don’t have the app installed, you can download it here.

Step 2: Navigating video options

Next, you’ll see a Creation screen. Select the pencil icon in the upper-right-hand corner and choose Change Style.

Step 3: Choosing a style

After you select “Change Style,” you’ll be taken to our list of styles. You can scroll down through the list and preview different styles by tapping the triangular play icon. When you find the style you want to choose, tap on it, then select the checkmark that’ll appear in the upper-left-hand corner of the screen to return to your video.

Once you’ve selected a style, you can go back, select a song, add photos, video clips and text, and share your video.

Have you made a video using our mobile app? We’d love to see it! Post a link in the comments below, or add the hashtag #MyAnimoto to your video when you post it to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.