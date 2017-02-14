How to Share Videos Using the Animoto Mobile App

If you’ve got a video to share, there’s no need to wait until you’re in front of your computer to send it out. With our apps for iOS and Android, you can post to social media or send them out through email from your smartphone or tablet. To find out how to share your next video, take a look at our quick guide to sharing from our mobile apps.
Whether you’ve made a slideshow video on your phone, or want to share video you’ve made on the desktop version of Animoto, here are all the ways you can share your videos using our iOS app.
Once you’ve logged into Animoto and tapped on the video you’d like to share, all of our sharing options can be reached by tapping MORE at the bottom of the play page screen (except in a few cases, which we’ll tell you about below).
Facebook: You can share to Facebook a couple different ways. ‘
On Android devices, sharing from Animoto is a little different. Here’s how it works:
Once you’ve logged into Animoto, tap on the video you’d like to share. From there, you can access all of our sharing options by tapping Share.
How are you sharing your Animoto videos? Let us know in the comments below, or show us by adding the hashtag #MyAnimoto to your next Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter video.
