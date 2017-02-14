How to Share Videos Using the Animoto Mobile App

If you’ve got a video to share, there’s no need to wait until you’re in front of your computer to send it out. With our apps for iOS and Android, you can post to social media or send them out through email from your smartphone or tablet. To find out how to share your next video, take a look at our quick guide to sharing from our mobile apps.

Ways to share on iOS

Whether you’ve made a slideshow video on your phone, or want to share video you’ve made on the desktop version of Animoto, here are all the ways you can share your videos using our iOS app.

Once you’ve logged into Animoto and tapped on the video you’d like to share, all of our sharing options can be reached by tapping MORE at the bottom of the play page screen (except in a few cases, which we’ll tell you about below).

Download: Tap SAVE at the bottom of the play page screen. Your video will be saved to your Photos app, where you can call it up whenever you need it, or share it to social media.

Facebook: You can share to Facebook a couple different ways. ‘ Tap FACEBOOK on your video’s play page to send your video to Facebook directly from the app.



You can also find Facebook by tapping MORE button to get to the Share screen.

If you’ve downloaded your video to your mobile device already, you can open your Facebook app and upload your video that way too. Start an Update and select Photo/Video. Then, choose a video from your phone. If you want, you can adjust the length of it, or select Upload HD to upload your video in high definition. When you’re finished, tap Done, and your video will be posted.

Instagram: You can share to Instagram by tapping MORE as well. Take a look at our post on sharing videos to Instagram for more details.



You can share to Instagram by tapping as well. Take a look at our for more details. Twitter: Select Twitter to get a complete tweet, plus a link to your video. You can change the text of the tweet if you’d like, or just use our default message.



Select to get a complete tweet, plus a link to your video. You can change the text of the tweet if you’d like, or just use our default message. Vimeo: Tap Vimeo to share your video. If you haven’t uploaded to Vimeo from your mobile device before, you’ll get a notice asking you to sign in. After that, your video will upload, and you’ll get an email from Animoto to let you know if was shared successfully.



Tap to share your video. If you haven’t uploaded to Vimeo from your mobile device before, you’ll get a notice asking you to sign in. After that, your video will upload, and you’ll get an email from Animoto to let you know if was shared successfully. YouTube: Tap YouTube to share your video. If you haven’t uploaded to YouTube from your mobile device before, you’ll get a notice asking you to sign in. After that, your video will upload, and you’ll get an email from Animoto to let you know if was shared successfully.



Tap to share your video. If you haven’t uploaded to YouTube from your mobile device before, you’ll get a notice asking you to sign in. After that, your video will upload, and you’ll get an email from Animoto to let you know if was shared successfully. Text Message: Tap Message to send out a text message with your video’s title and web link.



Tap to send out a text message with your video’s title and web link. Email: When you tap Email, you’ll see an email with a subject line and body text already filled in. You can edit the text if you want, or just add in an email address or two and send your video out.

Other ways to share: There are many other ways to share your video through our iOS app. If you click MORE at the bottom of the Share page, you can share your Animoto link to other apps, like Pinterest or Slack, or use AirDrop to share with other iOS devices. Try it out for yourself see where else you can share your video.



Ways to share on Android

On Android devices, sharing from Animoto is a little different. Here’s how it works:

Once you’ve logged into Animoto, tap on the video you’d like to share. From there, you can access all of our sharing options by tapping Share.

Downloading videos. Instead of selecting the Share button, tap Download after you’ve selected your video. Your video will be saved to your phone.



Instead of selecting the Share button, tap after you’ve selected your video. Your video will be saved to your phone. Facebook. If you have Facebook downloaded on your mobile device, you can share just by tapping the Facebook icon under the Share screen. You can also upload videos you’ve saved to your mobile device directly in the Facebook app.

Instagram: You can post to Instagram directly from the Instagram app. Take a look at our post on sharing videos to Instagram for more detail.



You can post to Instagram directly from the Instagram app. Take a look at our for more detail. Twitter: Select Twitter to get a complete tweet, plus a link to your video. You can change the text of the tweet if you’d like, or just use our default message.

Text Message: Tap Messenger to send out a text message with your video’s title and web link, or select a favorite contact at the top of the Share screen.



Tap to send out a text message with your video’s title and web link, or select a favorite contact at the top of the Share screen. Email: Have a favorite email app? Tap on its logo, you’ll see an email with a subject line and body text already filled in. You can edit the text if you want, or just add in an email address or two and send your video out.



Have a favorite email app? Tap on its logo, you’ll see an email with a subject line and body text already filled in. You can edit the text if you want, or just add in an email address or two and send your video out. YouTube: First, download your video to your phone. Then, go directly to the YouTube app, and click the camera icon to access the videos you’ve downloaded. Upload to YouTube, and you’re done!

Vimeo: Download your video to your phone, and then upload it directly to Vimeo using the Vimeo app.

How are you sharing your Animoto videos? Let us know in the comments below, or show us by adding the hashtag #MyAnimoto to your next Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter video.