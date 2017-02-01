How to Use Voice-over in Animoto Videos

When you want to speak directly to your audience, voice-over can be a fun way to connect with viewers and let them get to know you. Luckily, it’s very simple to add voice-over to a Marketing Video Builder project. Check out the example below from Mighty Leaf Tea, and then read on to find out how to add a voice-over to your own Animoto marketing video.

Marketing Video Style: Hi-Rise

Step 1: Create your video

Before you add voice-over to your marketing video, it’s a good idea to have the rest of your video finished. Since voice-over is added block by block, moving pieces of your video around after you’ve started your voice-over can put parts of your script out of order. If you haven’t made a video with the Marketing Video Builder before, check out our tutorial for creating your first one.

Step 2: Decide on a script

Writing out what you plan to say can reduce the number of times you have to say it. And while you’re deciding what to say, decide where you’re going to say it. Determine which blocks in your video will get which part of your script ahead of time, and you’ll spend less time re-recording.

Step 3: Recording your voice-over

Once you’ve finished laying out your video and you script, it’s time to start recording. Look at the block you’d like to add voice-over to and find the microphone icon. Hold down on your mouse button and start speaking. When you’re done, let go of the mouse. Here’s a quick demo, showing you how it’ll look when you try it:

Marketing Video Style: Blank Slate

When you’ve finished recording your voice-over, you can review it and decide if you like it. If you do, move on to your next block or hit preview to see how the voice-over works with the rest of the video. If you don’t like the way your voice-over turned out, throw it out by clicking on the garbage icon next to the play button. Then try again until you have your recording just how you want it.

Step 4: Making your voice-over sound its best

If you can’t hear your hear your voice-over as clearly as you’d like, there are a couple things you can try:

a. Choose an instrumental. Songs with lyrics can compete with voice-over. Try one with less singing, or at least with instrumental sections.

b. Use a microphone. Computer microphones aren’t always the best. An inexpensive mic can often give you clearer, more consistent voice-over. Even a pair of headphones with a microphone that you’d ordinarily plug into your phone can cut down on background sound and make your voice-over sound a lot better.

Have you created a marketing video with voice-over yet? We’d love to see (and hear) it! Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtag #MyAnimoto, and we may share it.