Professional Photographer Magazine Honors Animoto with the “Hot One” Award

We’re so excited to have won Professional Photographer Magazine’s “Hot One” Award in the Slideshow/Presentation Category for the 6th year in a row!
The Hot One award is judged by independent set of professional photographers and recognizes the best innovations in the field of photography each year. Animoto was honored for the changes and improvements we’ve made to our product since last year’s awards. Here are some of the ways we’re making Animoto better:
Thank you to the judges of the Hot One award — we’re honored to have won and will keep working to make Animoto even better for our customers.
