Professional Photographer Magazine Honors Animoto with the “Hot One” Award

We’re so excited to have won Professional Photographer Magazine’s “Hot One” Award in the Slideshow/Presentation Category for the 6th year in a row!

The Hot One award is judged by independent set of professional photographers and recognizes the best innovations in the field of photography each year. Animoto was honored for the changes and improvements we’ve made to our product since last year’s awards. Here are some of the ways we’re making Animoto better:

7 new photography-exclusive video styles

Even more music in our licensed Triple Scoop Music library

Improvements to our mobile apps

Easier WordPress embedding

Expanded education through CreativeLive and our blog

A growing community of video marketers in the [Animoto Social Video Marketing Community]( https://www.facebook.com/groups/AnimotoSocialVideoMarketing/ target=)

Thank you to the judges of the Hot One award — we’re honored to have won and will keep working to make Animoto even better for our customers.