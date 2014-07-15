Animoto Wins Professional Photographer Magazine’s Hot One Award

We are so incredibly excited to have won Professional Photographer Magazine ‘s “Hot One” Award in the Slideshow/Presentation Category.

This is our 5th year in a row winning, but we have not been resting on our laurels.

Our team has been hard at work improving the product and we couldn’t be happier that photographers are finding value in the enhancements we’ve made to the product in the last year.

In the last year we have released 8 photography-exclusive styles with top photographers. We have also released customizable styles, have continued to add more amazing Triple Scoop Music, along with features that allow you to brand your videos in a powerful way.

Best of all, we have a completely free trial so that you can take the new and improved Animoto Pro for a spin risk-free. If you haven’t tried Animoto yet, or did a while ago, we encourage you to create something fantastic with our service!