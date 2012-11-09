Sneak Peek of Our Holiday Season Video Styles

We’re gearing up for the holiday season, and we’ve got some presents wrapped up for our users. They aren’t ready to be opened yet, but we wanted to give you a sneak peak!

Get excited for our new video styles!

We have a Hanukkah style that will recap your eight days of light, along with a new Christmas style that will help you celebrate this December 25th.

But if you want to get started with your holiday video creating right now, we already have the following styles for you to choose from!

You know what would go well with these new styles? The new holiday music in our library! Go ahead and create your own holiday video greeting today!