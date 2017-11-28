Introducing our New Holiday Style: Ribbons and Bows

Hi there! This article is about Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

Click here to learn more about how to create holiday videos with Animoto today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.

Half the fun of a holiday gift is unwrapping it. So for our latest holiday style, Ribbons and Bows, we tried to recreate the excitement of an unopened gift, letting you share images and video clips in a wrapping paper frame.

With images of jingle bells and candy canes, snowflakes and holiday wreaths, Ribbons and Bows adds a festive feeling to your slideshow video. Use it to create a video gift for someone you love, recap the company holiday party, or discover your own special way to celebrate the holidays with video.

You can find Ribbons and Bows in Animoto Memories. Give it a try and then let us know what you think! Reach out in the comments below or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.