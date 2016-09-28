Happy Ask a Stupid Question Day!

There’s a saying that goes, “There’s no such thing as a stupid question.” But we wouldn’t be Animoto if we didn’t test that theory. So in honor of Ask a Stupid Question Day (September 28th, but usually observed on the last Friday of September), our team tried to come up with the silliest, dopiest questions they could. Some were cut for being too good (We’re looking at you, “Do fish get thirsty?” contributor! That’s a good question!) But we’re very proud of our remaining contributions.

Ask a Stupid Question Day is a celebration started by teachers, who wanted to encourage students to share their questions, no matter what they might be. And since asking crazy questions is what leads to crazy innovations (in video and in all things), we wanted to honor the day with video.

