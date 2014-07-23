More Ways to Customize Your Videos

Hi there! This article is about Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

Click here to learn more about what you can do with Animoto today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.

You may remember in April when we introduced some awesome customization tools, font and color control, to our Classic, Documentary, and Frameless styles.

The feedback was great so today we are giving you even more ways to customize your video. Our three customizable styles now have transition control, framing control, and text animation/style control.

Get started quickly by choosing either the Classic, Documentary, or Frameless style from the Style Selector.

Customize your video’s style with a selection of fonts and colors. Choose different colors for your video’s text and background.

Choose from a variety of professional text animations and photo/video transitions to get the look you want.

Frame your photos and video clips in one of three ways: full frame, fit-to-screen, or inset.

BONUS: When you use a customizable style you can add longer video clips!

These customizable styles are easy to use and really add the polish to your video. Take the custom styles for a test drive with our 14-day free trial of Animoto Pro or learn more about how companies in your industry are using Animoto to enhance their brand.