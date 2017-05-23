We’ve Been Selected as a Facebook Marketing Partner and Member of U.S. SBA Small Business Tech Coalition

Since we launched our Marketing Video Builder in October of 2016, our team has been hard at work, making it even easier for small businesses and marketers to create content for a video-first world. We’ve added new features, including mobile-friendly formats like square videos, as well as a range of functionality for brand customization. Two exciting new partnerships, with Facebook and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will help us enable even more businesses — of all sizes — to communicate on social media using video.

The Facebook Marketing Partner Program is designed to enable businesses to easily connect and work with a select group of marketing companies, vetted for their expertise and track record of success. The Small Business Technology Coalition provides America’s small businesses with a streamlined interface to engage with innovative technology platforms and thought leaders to help them connect with customers and grow their businesses.

“Today small businesses have an unprecedented opportunity to connect directly with customers and prospects on Facebook and Instagram, and video has proven to be the most effective approach,” said Brad Jefferson, co-founder and CEO here at Animoto. “As the megatrend of video continues to take hold on social media, our partnerships with Facebook and the SBA are very timely. We’re thrilled to help more marketers catch the video wave on social to achieve their business objectives.”

“Animoto’s expertise in leveraging video to help small businesses communicate with their customers more effectively makes them a great addition to the Small Business Technology Coalition,” said Michael Morales, White House Fellow and Senior Advisor to the SBA Administrator, Linda McMahon. “We are excited to collaborate with Animoto as we seek to help small businesses use technology to grow more effective and competitive.”

Click here to read the press release and learn more.

SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Cosponsorship Authorization #17-3010-32 ###