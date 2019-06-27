Editing Tools in Animoto You Might Not Know About

Animoto gives you lots of ways to make your video look its best. And some of our those tools are located in a separate editing screen you might not know about. Watch the video below to find out how you can access Animoto’s additional editing tools, then read on for a breakdown of all the tools at your disposal.
Animoto divides videos into units called blocks. Each block is a single picture, video clip, text, or a special media effect. And you can get to additional editing tools for any given block by double-clicking on a block or clicking EDIT in the lower right corner.
It’s easy to jump into our editing tools any time you like. Just double click on the block you want to edit, and you’re there! You can also access additional editing tools by hovering over a block and then clicking the word EDIT when it appears.
If you’re working with an image, you have lots of options available. Start with tab on the far right to see your options for editing your images in Animoto. Here’s what each of the controls do:
Video blocks have the same editing options as a photo block, but with a couple extra options.
Our text editing tools are the same for almost every type of block. Just select the T icon to access all the options available. Take a look at a few of the things you can do using our tools for text editing in your video.
With the same basic editing tools as photo blocks, the logo block has a couple notable editing features.
Want to create a photo collage in your video? We have several layouts to choose from, along with tools for adjusting the scale of images, rotating photos, and moving them around to make each image in your collage look its best.
You can also add voice-over to your videos from the editing screen. Click on the microphone icon and you’ll see a HOLD TO RECORD button. Just hold down on the button to record your voice-over.
When you’re done, you can play back your recording by clicking the play button. If you like it, you’re all set. If you’d like to make changes, hold down on RECORD or click the trash icon to delete it.
When you’re in Animoto’s editing tools, you’ll see a number next to the other icons at the top of the Edit toolbar. This tells you how long your block will appear on screen. If you click on the number you’ll see either the TRIM button or plus and minus signs that’ll let you shorten or lengthen the time a photo, collage, or text block is on the screen.
Ready to explore Animoto video editing tools? Create a video today to find out all that you can do.
