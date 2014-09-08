Easily Edit Your Produced Videos

Hi there! This article is about Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

Click here to learn more about what you can do with Animoto today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.

You spend a decent amount of time perfecting your video in the editor, you preview and decide it’s perfect! Time to produce. You send it to someone to get praise for all of your hard work just to be told you misspelled something or left out a really important image.

Have no fear! We’ve just made a huge improvement to editing produced videos. You no longer need to create a copy just to make those small changes. We’ll show you the two places you can find easy entry back into your completed video to make edits.

From My Videos

The first place you can navigate to edit your produced video is your My Videos page. This is where you see all of your videos, both completed and in progress. To edit a completed video simply hover over the video’s cover image. You’ll see a menu slide up giving you the option to either edit or make a copy of the video (you can also delete your video from here). Click the Edit button and remember, any changes you make won’t take effect until you produce a new version.

From Your Video’s Play Page

Another way to edit your video is to navigate to the video’s player page (the URL will start with animoto.com/play/). On the right side of the screen, near the bottom, you’ll see the Options section. From there, click the Edit Video link to hop back into that video and make your edits.

It’s as easy as that. Make your edits and re-render your video. Your newly edited and produced video will now be updated and replace you old version. So, if you’ve already embedded the video on your site or sent out the link to friends you don’t have to follow up, all of the changes will happen automatically. Keep in mind, if you directly uploaded the video file or shared on social media you will have to update those.

Ready to make a video? Get started and don’t worry if you make a mistake. You can always make an edit!