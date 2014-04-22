Easy Earth Day Activities

The Animoto team prides itself on giving back by volunteering in our communities. This Earth Day we want to give back by pledging to better care for our planet. We invite you to join us in our pledge by making one of these small changes in your home or office.

Reduce Junk Mail. You can opt out of unsolicited commercial mail for five years at a time to reduce paper and make space in your mailbox.

Switch to Reusable Grocery Bags. No need to carry around funny-looking bags anymore. You can find reusable bags to match your style and personality.

Turn Off Lights. This one is easy. Newer CFL bulbs are energy efficient but it’s still a good rule of thumb to turn the lights off if you plan on being out of the room for 15 minutes or more.

Take Public Transportation. Try to take the bus or rail to work a few days a week to reduce your carbon footprint.

Pay Bills Online. Let your bank and utilities know that you want to switch to online bill-pay. No more bills in the mail and no more checks to write.

Plant an Herb Garden. Who doesn’t love fresh basil on their caprese salad? Have fresh herbs on-hand by starting your own herb garden.

Unplug Unused Appliances. You make toast on Saturday morning but the toaster doesn’t see any action the rest of the week. Unplug appliances when you aren’t using them because they still use energy when not being operated.

Use Cloth Napkins. Replace your paper towels with cloth napkins or learn how to more efficiently use paper towels when you have no cloth option.

Start Composting. You don’t need a large yard to start composting. Separate organic trash from the rest, compost it and use it to keep your houseplants happy.

Volunteer. Find an organization in your area and sign up to clean up a beach, plant a tree and more!

Make a video of your Earth Day celebrations.