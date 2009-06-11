Videos of Hope – the Fight Against Neuroblastoma

Animoto supports the fight against neuroblastoma by donating proceeds to Bands of Parents.

Every once in a while, we’re reminded that there are other important things going on in this world than this crazy company we’re working on.

One of our original fans (when Animoto was in beta and in its rawest form) is Aaron Horn — who created one of the first Animoto videos ever made — of his son, Eli, going through treatment for neuroblastoma at age 3 and a half. For those of you who are unfamiliar, neuroblastoma is a very rare pediatric cancer affecting about 650 children a year.

Since their first video in 2007, Aaron and Eli and their family have become part of the Animoto family, visiting our offices while they are staying in NYC at the Ronald McDonald House and supporting us every step of the way.

It’s been a long time coming, but we have finally been able to return the love. Yes, we got Eli the coolest spy kit ever for his 5th birthday, but on top of that we are donating proceeds of purchases made with the promo code HOPE to Band of Parents, a non-profit that supports neuroblastoma research here in NYC at Memorial-Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

For more info about how the ‘HOPE’ code works, visit the Videos of Hope Facebook page. When you get there, check out our posted video tribute to Eli.

Eli, we’re thinking of you buddy!