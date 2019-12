Our videos are now available to share and embed in High Resolution!

Give customers and friends a clearer picture.

You can now share & embed your videos in hi-res so that your audience views them in their full resolution. For instance, if you’ve upgraded a video to hi-res and then share it to Facebook, your friends can watch it in hi-res from within their feed.

Also, if you embed videos to your blog or web site, you can customize things like autostart, looping, and streaming resolution.