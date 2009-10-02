Video Contest Finalists: Week 5 of 5

What a great way to end this contest! The entries submitted this week were everything we hoped they’d be and more. Our two winners this week clearly know how to have a good time and make a great Animoto video. Go ahead, try not to smile when watching these – we dare you.

Miss Kate’s new husband is a lucky man, if Lisa S.’s video of the bachelorette party is any indication. When was the last time you saw a woman hike up a mountain in a puffy white dress? Beautiful scenery, beautiful friends… that must have been one fun night.

https://animoto.com/play/5nbUuL1OPkqTxxPUMnxqeQ?autostart=true

Our other winner this week, Creighton H. of West Jordan, UT, certainly had an awesome year in college with his friends. Road trips! Parties! Goofy wigs! We’re glad you didn’t let your schooling get in the way of your education, Creighton.

https://animoto.com/play/uv1mAEp66FXLf2QbKaSuMQ

This was an amazing five weeks, everyone. Thank you to all of you who submitted your videos! Be sure to stay tuned as we announce the Grand Prize Winner on Tuesday, October 6 for that trip to New York City, which includes two nights at the SoHo Grand Hotel, and tickets to a show!