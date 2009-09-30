Video Contest Finalists: Week 4 of 5

Well, we were right – week 4 of the Video Contest really was awesome, and our best one yet It was a really tough choice, as this week’s finalists both showcased some great, easy ways to jazz up an Animoto video.

Mary N. of Houston, TX submitted a video of her trip to New York City. Check out that opening video clip! Mary didn’t mind sharing her secret to that cool effect: She set the camera up on a hot dog stand as her friends stood still and disappeared one by one. Then, she went into Windows Movie Maker and cut out the footage she didn’t want. A few minutes on Animoto later, Mary had a video worthy of an I Love NY commercial.

https://animoto.com/play/9Jm0PdeUoVIRxIpX8SLeZg

Nicole D. of Pleasanton, CA really showed off her creativity with her “Rock and Roll” video. Nicole also shared with us how she got that eye-catching punk-rock look – it was all done in Photoshop with a few simple steps.

That’s one cool third grade teacher!

https://animoto.com/play/bz6VwJks2kke5uzWTC0B0w

Next week is the final week, everyone. Send us your best videos and maybe you, too, can see your name up on our Contest Winner Page!