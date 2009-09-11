Video Contest Finalists: Week 2 of 5

It’s Week 2 and the competition is heating up. It’s time to showcase our two action-packed vids from this week’s two finalists.

Troy A. of Rockford, MI created the first winning video. He took his family out to the lake and got some great pictures and footage (by the way, can we come next time?).

https://animoto.com/play/G0GIiYTPi427BZfaFY9Wfg

Bill M. of Saratoga, CA submitted the second awesome video. He and his two daughters took over the local science museum. Kinda makes us want to go back to school… almost. Check it out!

Send us your most creative videos and maybe you’ll see your name up on our Contest Winner Page.