Video Contest Finalists: Week 1 of 5

Thanks for everyone who has submitted their vids this past week!

The emails have been pouring in and our judges are overwhelmed with all your creativity. You can submit a new video every week, so keep ‘em coming! And don’t forget about our prizes: the Flip Mino HD Camcorder or the ContourHD wearable camcorders. And the biggest prize of all—a trip to NYC! Enter the contest here.

We’re excited to announce our first two winners hailing from the Midwest: Mark B. of Plainfield, IL and Joe F. of St Joseph, MO.

Mark’s decision to jump out of a plane yielded some killer footage. Here is his entry title, “My First Skydive!”

And Joe’s family discovers that mini golfing is a much safer, but just as fun, alternative. Presenting, “Mini Golf with the Lil’ Ones.”

Can’t wait to see what other surprises our users have in store for us.