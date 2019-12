We’ve officially launched Quickstart, the first of several Animoto API products we have in the works, to make it possible for you to build sites and applications that integrate with Animoto’s platform.

Quickstart allows any site to easily send images, video clips, and music with your users to Animoto.com. Whether you’re a musician, photo-hosting site, or just looking for new user interaction – Quickstart makes it possible. Best of all, it’s free and easy to implement. In fact, we pay you an affiliate commission for any of your users who then purchase Animoto accounts!

Sites like SmugMug and Spin magazine have already leveraged Quickstart in useful and creative ways. You can find examples and all the details you need to add Animoto functionality to your site here: https://animoto.com/developer