Upcoming Speaking Engagements

Here are a few events we’ve been invited to speak at in the coming weeks:

Piper Jaffray Global Internet Summit

Wednesday, November 11th

Menlo Park, CA

Brad will be speaking on the topic of personal content sharing with Jeff Housenbold, President & CEO of Shutterfly, Eileen Gittins, CEO of Blurb and Josh Grotstein, CEO of MotionBox.

IOP: Grids, Clouds & Service Infrastructures

Thursday, December 3rd

Sophia Antipolis, France

Stevie will be speaking on the topic of how cloud computing helps mitigate the many challenges of a new business.

SMUG: New York

Wednesday, November 18th

New York, New York

Jason will be speaking to professional photographers about the fusion of video with photography and what they can learn from the world of film & television production.

If you’ll be in town or at any of these conferences, let us know!