Animoto launches a brand new video player page with cool new features.

As previously mentioned, we’re undergoing a massive overhaul of our entire site to introduce a bunch of improvements and also lay the groundwork for exciting stuff to come.

Our latest release features a newly re-designed video player page. Improvements include:

A cleaner more minimal look that showcases videos at 1.5x their previous size

Load times that are 50-85% faster, depending on your user type

Visual HTML emails that include cover images for your shared videos

Editable video titles and descriptions

Expandable video toolbox for common features and downloads

Sexier comments using user avatars (profile pics)

Better sharing, including one-click sharing to Facebook, Myspace, and Twitter

Better embedding, including a customizable embedded player size

The new video player page:

The new expandable tool box:

The old video player page: